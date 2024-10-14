Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Interface as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Interface by 131.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.99 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,794.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,806.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,794.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,712. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

