Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,458 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,112,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 935,132 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

