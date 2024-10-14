Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,609,000 after purchasing an additional 959,272 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 15.4% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,835,000 after buying an additional 846,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 177.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 349,546 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 421.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,356,000 after acquiring an additional 288,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 43.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 274,513 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

