Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Update

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 357,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857,264 shares during the period. Integra Resources comprises approximately 5.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.97% of Integra Resources worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,250. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

