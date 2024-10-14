Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Update

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,947,100 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 1,894,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITGDF remained flat at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Integral Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

