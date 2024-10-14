Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Update

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,947,100 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 1,894,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Integral Diagnostics Price Performance
OTCMKTS ITGDF remained flat at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Integral Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
