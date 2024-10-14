Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

ICE stock opened at $162.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

