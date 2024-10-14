Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 306925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Interface Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,996.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,996.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $294,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,681.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,358 shares of company stock worth $1,910,712. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

