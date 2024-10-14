International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $250.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.41.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $233.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $235.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.