Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 2,964,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,663,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $936,113.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $25,966,126.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $936,113.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,966,126.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,973,746 shares of company stock worth $28,581,000 over the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

