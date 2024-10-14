Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stake Lowered by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

