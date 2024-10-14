Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $203.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.71. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

