Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 12.0% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $180.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,456. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $180.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

