Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $373,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.64. 1,273,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,980. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.