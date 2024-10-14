Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 23,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $301.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

