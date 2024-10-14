Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13. 50,541 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF ( BATS:XSHD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 1.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

