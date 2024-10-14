Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.68.
Insider Transactions at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.