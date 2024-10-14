Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 803,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $9,237,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,877,124 shares in the company, valued at $21,586,926. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

