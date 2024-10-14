Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 43,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE IIM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.