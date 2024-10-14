IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Raised by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.36.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.52. 34,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.59.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.