IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.87.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

