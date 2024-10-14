iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $56.40 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 23516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IRTC

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $773,477.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $773,477.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,072 shares of company stock valued at $372,748. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.