iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $116.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

