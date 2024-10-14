iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
ITOT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.79. 185,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,574. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
