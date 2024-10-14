iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.73. 126,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,277. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

