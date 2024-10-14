iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 75.2% in September

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.35 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

