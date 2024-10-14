iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 435,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

