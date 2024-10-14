iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.78 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 28018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

