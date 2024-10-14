iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,334,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,828,000 after acquiring an additional 526,655 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $56.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

