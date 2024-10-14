iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 861637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after purchasing an additional 791,123 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $13,548,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $10,095,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 258,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

