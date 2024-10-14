iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 57968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

