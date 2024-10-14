iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.69 and last traded at $92.59, with a volume of 969671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.01.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 295,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.