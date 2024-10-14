iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.43 and last traded at $183.17, with a volume of 511312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.43.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

