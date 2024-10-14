iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.91 and last traded at $132.82, with a volume of 65324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,037,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

