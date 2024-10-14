iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $97.93. 274,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

