iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.44 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.