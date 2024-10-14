iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.44 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $198.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
