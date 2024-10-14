iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

