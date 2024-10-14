iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,754 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.