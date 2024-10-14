iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.36 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 507645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $972.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 23,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,009,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.