Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.38 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.58. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

