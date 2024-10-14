Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. 49,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,281. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.67. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

