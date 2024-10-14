Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 771,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,845.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $27.67 during trading on Monday. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

