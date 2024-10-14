Jefferies Financial Group Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $48.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.93.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Celsius has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

