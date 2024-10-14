JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $217.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.06.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

JPM traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $219.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.