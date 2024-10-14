JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.59.

NYSE:JPM opened at $222.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

