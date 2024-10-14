JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 3.67% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,243 shares. The company has a market cap of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1816 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

