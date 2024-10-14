JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after buying an additional 1,017,261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after acquiring an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

