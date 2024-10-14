JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

