Kaspa Price Reaches $0.14 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $41.99 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,928,160,702 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,922,303,619.302055. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13486235 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $27,674,878.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

