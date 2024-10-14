Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.39. 269,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

