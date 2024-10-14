Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 1,496 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.06. The stock had a trading volume of 163,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,099. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $240.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

