Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 58.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,298,000 after acquiring an additional 777,924 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,954 shares of company stock worth $4,041,468 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNX traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $120.50. 81,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,600. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.